GARDINER – Jordan Scott Johnson, 22, of Gardiner, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland surround by family and friends. He was born in Augusta on May 5, 1997, the son of Cory Johnson and Jodi Lathrop.

Jordan attended Gardiner schools and played youth basketball and football. He had a passion for music and was an avid videogame player. He had a special spot for all animals particularly his family pets. Jordan always looked forward to family gatherings and holidays, especially the food. Jordan was employed by Pine State Beverage as a selector where he took pride in his job and was highly respected by coworkers.

He is predeceased by his grandfather, Mark Lathrop and maternal great-grandmother Patricia Brown.

Jordan is survived by his mother Jodi Lathrop of Gardiner, father Cory Johnson and wife Jenna of Gardiner; brother Tyler Johnson of Pittston, sister Lauryn Johnson of Gardiner; grandparents Robert Johnson and wife Sandra of Gardiner and Gina Lathrop of Pittston; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, burial will take place in the Spring at Maple Grove Annex Cemetery, in Randolph.

A celebration of Jordan’s life will take place following the funeral service at a location to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

