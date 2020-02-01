FARMINGDALE/FAYETTE – LaDonna M. Bruen, 72, died Jan. 31, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. LaDonna was born at Fort Bragg, N.C. on May 24, 1947. When she was three years old she was adopted by Leonard and Carolyn Miller in Pennsylvania and then raised and educated in Chicago.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Marriott Hotels and then as a contract supervisor for their South American/Latin division where she also started their Time Share division. She later worked for a Pizza Hut franchise in the payroll division. After retiring from her full-time career, she worked in a variety of positions to keep busy.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband Lloyd Bruen in their motor home from Maine to South Carolina and Florida and many places along the way.

She is survived by her husband Lloyd of Farmingdale (formerly of Fayette); five stepchildren and their families; and a sister Lisa Miller.

Private burial will be at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, ME 04364.

