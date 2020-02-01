Laurianne “Lil” T. (Labbe) Fecteau1929 – 2020WINSLOW – Laurianne “Lil” T. (Labbe) Fecteau, 90 ,of Winslow, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 with her loving family at her side at Northern Light Lakewood Manor, Waterville. She was born in Waterville on March 16, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Yvonne (Pouliot) Labbe. Laurianne worked as a stitcher at the C.F. Hathaway Shirt Company for over 32 years retiring in 1976. She was a life member of the VFW ladies auxiliary in Winslow.Laurianne loved to read, sew and was a very dedicated wife taking care of her husband, Adelbert William Fecteau, during his long illness until his death in 2006. She was a devoted loving mother and grandmother.She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Max; two brothers, Gerard and Fernand (Babe) Labbe, her baby sister, Lillian; one stepgrandson, Paul Veilleux; her beloved dog, Magic. Laurianne is survived by her son, Lee W. Fecteau and wife Ghislaine of China, daughter, Caroline Bernier and her precious grandson, Lyle Bernier; a very special family friend, Mark Hockenberry and his boys; stepgrandchildren, Louise Clarke and Lise Theriault; and several nieces and nephews. Lil leaves behind a very dear friend, Pearl Summer. The family wants to thank the staff at Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Lakewood Manor for their care to Laurianne. A very special thank you to Dr. David Preston for his care and compassion. A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in the Chapel of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory may be made to: Servants of Blessed Sacraments 101 Silver St. Waterville, ME 04901

