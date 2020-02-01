AUGUSTA – Myrtle Jane Brown, 80, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehab and LTC at Gray Birch. She was born December 27, 1939 in Chelsea, the daughter of Charles and Edna Emerson Tobey.Myrtle was involved in several organizations and held offices on unit, county and state levels for American Legion Auxiliary, Fitzgerald Cummings Unit 2 in Augusta from 1991 until 2018. She also held offices in Eagles Auxiliary, Skowhegan, and MSEA-SEIU for 15 years. She was a member of the DAR Koussinoc Chapter, the MEDEA Assn. for 21 years as a drivers education instructor with the Skowhegan Driving School in Skowhegan.She was predeceased by her brothers Raymond, Donald, and Kenneth Tobey, sister Phyllis Howard and great-granddaughter Evalyn Rose.She is survived 3 sons Craig Brown of Livermore, Richard Brown of Richmond, and David Brown and his wife Bunny of Whitefield, daughter Shari Bowden and her husband Bradley of Whitefield, grandchildren Trisha Brown and her significant other Arnold Bickford III, David Brown Jr., Deanna Breton, Tobey Bowden, Travis Brown and Heather Brown, great-grandchildren Tyler, Alexis, Thomas, Skyler, Zane, Lily and Nolan, brothers Duane and Dale Tobey of Pittston, sisters Laura Emerson of Augusta, Brenda Mullins of Turner, Barbara Thomas of Pittston, Patricia Daniels of Augusta, Pamela Boucher of Chelsea and Debra Baribeau of Antelope, CA.Visiting hours will be held Friday, February 7th from 11AM to 1PM at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where a funeral service will follow at 1PM. A spring burial will be at Sand Hill Cemetery in Palermo.Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Donations in her memory may be made in lieu of flowers to:

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 2 of Augusta, ME,

with the registration number

Fitzgerald Cummings Post 2294 Capital St. Ext. Augusta, ME 04333

