LAKE SUZY, Fla. – Neil William Brown, 76, and known as “Bill” to many friends and family, formerly of Augusta, Maine and Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.Bill graduated from high school and attended business school on Cape Breton Island. After school he left the island to spend a year working in Toronto. Bill served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as an Infantry Radio Mechanic. In 1968, Bill received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army with the Rank of Sargent and returned to Massachusetts to accept a job as an Electronic Service Technician. In 1975, now a Sales Manager for the Knox, Inc., he accepted a transfer to open a branch office and warehouse in the state of Maine.In 1981, Bill co-founded Brown and Pauley, Inc., an industrial hydraulic and pneumatic distribution business. In 2006, after 25 years, Bill and his wife Melba retired and moved to Charlotte Harbor, Florida. In his retirement, Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends, boating, his love of golfing, travel that included annual trips to that beautiful place that he frequently referred to as home “Cape Breton Island” and to Maine to visit with family and friends.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his former wife and mother of his children, Jessie MacLellan Brown.Bill is survived by his wife Melba Brann Brown of 20 years of Lake Suzy; a son Neil W. Brown, Jr. of Tampa, Fla., daughter Colleen Norus and husband Chris of Port Charlotte, Fla., stepdaughters Courtney Desmond of Port Charlotte, Fla., Katie Choate of Augusta, Maine; brothers Rodney and wife Marilyn of Sheet Harbor, Nova Scotia and Duncan Brown of Sydney, Nova Scotia; grandsons Jace and Brennan Norus and stepgrandchildren Austin Desmond of Polk City, Fla.,(triplets) Marissa, Samuel and Gabriel Desmond of Port Charlotte, and Lillian, Genevieve and Talon of Augusta, Maine; one niece Shelley Leslie, her husband Jason and great nephew Nolan of Sheet Harbor; as well as, brothers and sisters-in law and cousins.Bill was a wonderful family man and loved people. He will be sadly missed by many.Arrangements are under the care of the National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla. A Memorial Service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery, a Military Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, in Sarasota, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the American Heart Association

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous