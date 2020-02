BOSTON — Six local students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology.

They are: Neil Stottler, of Farmingdale; Sarah Elizabeth Williamson, of Jefferson; Zachary J. Steele, of Winthrop; Emma Whitney, of Augusta; Myah Emily Hatfield, of Montville; and Phoebe Ann Lyman, of Norridgewock.

