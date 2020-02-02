The Gardiner Area High School Visual and Performing Arts Department’s production of the Broadway musical, “The Wiz” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 7-9, in the Gardiner Area High School Little Theater, 40 West Hill Road, in Gardiner.

This entertaining musical is the 1970’s era remake of the classic story of “The Wizard Of Oz,” according to a news release from David Walker, one of the musical’s directors.

The musical is based on the book by William F. Brown with music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls. Steve Lerette is a director.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens/students.

For tickets, stop by the high school’s Little Theater after school, email [email protected], or call 582-3150, ext. 3027.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: