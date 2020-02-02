Tarrio, Dennis D.B1937 – 2020BFARMINGDALE – Dennis D. Tarrio, 82, of Farmingdale, died Thursday January 30, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Augusta, August 8, 1937, the son of George and Florence (Huntley) Tarrio.

Mr. Tarrio was predeceased by his parents and his brother, George Tarrio.

Dennis graduated in 1956 from Cony High School. He then joined and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1958. After leaving the Marine Corps, he went back to work in the laboratory at the Bates Cotton Mill, which is where he had worked during high school. He also owned two apartment buildings with his brother George, which is where he met his wife, Jeannine. They were married at St. Mary’s Church on February 4, 1967 and later had two children. He joined the Augusta Fire Department in 1964 and, after working for twenty years, he retired as a platoon chief in 1984.

Throughout his life, he built many houses and camps for his family, as well as helping many friends with their building projects. He always took great pride in his work. He also got tremendous joy out of woodworking and making furniture for his family and friends. He was a member of the Saddleback Ski Patrol for 36 years. He taught his children and grandchildren how to ski and loved spending time on the slopes with them. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Cobbossee Colony Golf Club.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Jeannine (St. Hilaire) Tarrio; his son, Timothy D. Tarrio and his wife, Jennifer and their children, Michael and Aimee, of Gardiner; his daughter, Sandra Tarrio and her children, Josephine, Benjamin and Nathaniel, of Windham; his sister, Blanche Goggin and her husband, Lawrence, of Manchester; his sister-in-law, Nancy Tarrio, of Augusta; brother-in-law, Norman St. Hilaire, and wife Judy of Scarborough; sister-in-law, Suzanne Gagne, and husband, Col. Bertrand Gagne of Valentines, Virginia; aunt, Bernice Lambert, of Farmingdale, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may visit at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Monday 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory can be made to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

