AUGUSTA – Joel Conrad Marsh passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joel W. Marsh, Ballantyne “Betty” Marsh; as well as his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Helen Marsh; and son, Nathan Marsh of West Gardiner.

Joel was born, raised and lived his entire life in the state of Maine and as the quintessential Maine sportsman. He was an avid hunter and passionate fisherman throughout most of his life. Fisherman from all over the State would come to his once a year fisherman’s yard sale where you could find 100s of poles and an abundance of any type of fishing gear imaginable.

He was particularly proud of his service in the United States Navy, enlisting July 1, 1959 and serving our county aboard the USS Arcadia. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 5, 1963. Joel worked at Togas VA Medical Center for much of his career as a drug and alcohol counselor, retiring in 1994. In 2008 he was honored by TOPS Club Inc. at a national ceremony in Chicago as its “International King of Weight Loss” shedding 172 pounds in 20 months.

Joel is survived by his three children, Jeff Marsh, Karen Marsh of Anchorage, Alaska and Michael Marsh of Augusta. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Travis Marsh, Jeremy Szady, Maranda Marsh Barrera, Jonathan Marsh, Emma Marsh, Bella Marsh; and four great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Brady, Ethan and Griffin. He is also survived by three sisters, Mary Lou Wickland of Chesterfield Mass., Carole Doyle of Winthrop and Rhena Tibbetts of Readfield.

A service has been tentatively planned for spring of 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery open to all who would like to pay last respects

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous