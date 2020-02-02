AUGUSTA – Lauraine I. “Laurie” Dupuis, 76, of Augusta, died in hospice care at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation, Graybirch in Augusta, Jan. 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She was born Feb. 7, 1943 in Lewiston, the daughter of Henry Dupuis Sr. and Liliane (Arsenault) Dupuis. Laurie graduated from Edward Little High School in 1961. She worked in the electronics industry most of her career. She was employed at Sylvania in Manchester, N.H., Maine Electronics in Lisbon, Digital Equipment, SCI, and was working at Alternative Manufacturing in Winthrop when she retired in 2004.

Laurie was born with an amazing singing voice and music was an integral part of her life. At the age of 16, she began singing in her mother’s orchestra. They performed at most of the local halls in Lewiston and Auburn. Throughout her life, Laurie loved to sing and play at family events. She could pick and grin with the best of them. Laurie was also an accomplished athlete, playing in local women’s softball leagues and also bowling in the WIBA women’s bowling league. She was a die-hard Red Sox fan and also enjoyed watching the Patriots. She liked to play cards, collect coins, watch birds and enjoy her “fur babies”.

Ms. Dupuis was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Joan Prince and Jeanette Plourde; a nephew, Kevin Prince and a niece, Melanie Coleman.

She is survived by her sister, Lucille Coleman and her husband, Lewis, of South Carolina, her brother, Henry “Hank” Dupuis Jr. of Lisbon; her best friend, Beverly Dale, of Augusta; several nieces and nephews; lots of cousins; and her little dog, Brodie.

A heartfelt thanks goes out to the wonderful staff at MaineGeneral Hospice and Gray Birch for their loving care and support.

A funeral service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until service time.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local animal shelter.

