KERRVILLE, Texas – Robert Hayes Strout of Utopia, Texas passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 in Kerrville at the age of 82. He was born on Jan. 17, 1937 in Lewiston, to Kenneth and Florence (Pugsley) Strout.

Robert served in the United States Air Force for 22 years. He served two terms in Vietnam and remote tours of duty in Japan.

He is survived by his wife, Diann (Chaney) Strout of Utopia, Texas; daughter, Julie Perez and husband, Victor of New Braunfels, Texas, stepsons, Jeff Whitaker and wife Dana, Jason Hook of Austin, Texas; and Heath Hook and wife Dania of Conroe, Texas; brother, Nathan Charles Strout and wife, Jan of Maine; grandchildren, Alex Perez and Vincent Perez both of San Antonio.

He is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Jane Strout; brother, Kenneth Strout; and grandson, Tommy Durham.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Utopia, Texas.

Pallbearers were Paul Maruyama, Rene Zeelanburg, Victor Perez, Alex Perez, Jeff Whitaker, Jason Hook, Vincent Perez and Heath Hook. Honorary pallbearers were Lee Van Tucker, Dale Chaney, Chuck Lemon and Pickin’ on the Porch Band. Interment followed at Waresville Cemetery in Utopia, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal shelter, veterans charity, or Kerrville, Texas VA Hospital.

