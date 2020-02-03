WORCESTER, Mass. — The following local residents were among 1,678 students named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Molly Silsby, of Augusta, is a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Rowan Labaugh, of Augusta, is a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Brett Foster, of Fairfield, is a sophomore majoring in electrical and computer engineering.
Brock Jolicoeur, of Waterville, is a freshman majoring in physics.
Bryce Bragdon, of Windsor, is a freshman majoring in aerospace engineering.
The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
