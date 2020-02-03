AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Jan. 23-29, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Renee E. Alfiero, 33, of Gardiner, two counts endangering the welfare of a child July 29, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Nicholas Ames, 32, of Vienna, on June 5, 2018, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $600 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, dismissed.

Bradley Atkins, 28 of Readfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 17, 2019, in Readfield, dismissed.

Adam N. Beaudreau, 29, of Augusta, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Dec. 11, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Gerard J. Bechard, 20, of Sidney, forgery Oct. 19, 2018, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence. Assault May 28, 2019, in Sidney, $300 fine, seven-day jail sentence.

Brandon E. Brown, 23, of North Monmouth, operating under the influence Dec. 13, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Debra Brown, 58, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 5, 2019, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence.

Samuel D. Caison, 36, of Whitefield, illegal possession of firearm April 22, 2019, and violating condition of release, criminal mischief and assault, July 4, 2019, all in Augusta, dismissed.

Robert M. Carson III, 25, of Waterville, on Jan. 25, 2020, in Hallowell: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence.

Savannah L. Chamberlain, 25, of Winslow, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release, Jan. 21, 2020, in Winslow, dismissed.

Richard A. Coderre, 34, of Waterville, on June 8, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 90 days suspended, one-year probation; violating condition of release, 60-day jail sentence. On Oct. 11, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence.

Thomas J. Colwell, 62, of South China, illegal possession of firearm Dec. 17, 2019, in China, $1,000 fine.

Nathan Davis, 28, of Livermore Falls, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place June 15, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Dakota Dostie, 23, of Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 4, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Joshua P. Erie, 37, of Waterville, domestic violence terrorizing May 12, 2019, in China, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

Brooke V. Fritz, 22, of Augusta, criminal trespass July 11, 2019, in West Gardiner, 24-hour jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 30, 2019, in Augusta, 10-day jail sentence. On Oct. 1, 2019, in Hallowell: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended; failing to provide correct name, address, date of birth, 10-day jail sentence; possession of hypodermic apparatus and unlawful possession of heroin, dismissed.

Natasha Geffrard, 25, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 17, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine, 60-day jail sentence.

Lisa Gosselin, 44, of Edgecomb, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Dec. 8, 2016, in Augusta, $400 fine, $400 suspended, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but three years suspended, three-year probation.

Michael R. Gowell, 30, of Litchfield, on April 4, 2019, in Litchfield: burglary, three-year jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation, $75 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30-day jail sentence.

Dominique M. Hall-Ammarell, 26, of West Gardiner, on Oct. 25, 2016, in West Gardiner: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, 364-day jail sentence all but 55 days suspended, one-year probation; unlawful possession of heroin, dismissed.

Clinton Hanna, 34, of Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 8, 2019, in Waterville, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-day license suspension. On Feb. 24, 2018, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; burglary, dismissed.

Donald R. Henderson, 35, of Winthrop, home repair fraud July 19, 2019, in Pittston, dismissed.

Roy E. Ivers, 75, of Auburn, violating protection from abuse order June 11, 2018, and assault May 7, 2018, in Fayette, dismissed.

Jarody, 35, of Augusta, on June 14, 2019, in Augusta: aggravated assault, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but four months suspended, two-year probation, $500 restitution; assault, dismissed.

Ryan Johnson, 18, of Gardiner, marijuana: under 21 years of age Dec. 10, 2019, in Gardiner, $350 fine.

Taylah Karczewski, 25, of Chelsea, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug Nov. 7, 2017, in Waterville, $400 fine, three-year jail sentence all but 14 days suspended, two-year probation. On Jan. 3, 2019, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 14-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 14-day jail sentence.

Amelia M. Kipp, 23, of Albion, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 14, 2018, Waterville, $50 fine.

Hunter R. Land, 18, of Gardiner, operating vehicle without license Dec. 18, 2019, in Gardiner, $150 fine.

Charles Lang, 50, of Gardiner, allowing dog to be at large Dec. 16, 2019, in Gardiner, $25 fine.

John Lurvey, 25, of Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 24, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Emily Mathieu, 41, of Mount Vernon, domestic violence assault and assault Aug. 25, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Annmarie A. Meserve, 48, of Belgrade, on Sept. 7, 2019, in Augusta: domestic violence criminal threatening, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but three years suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence assault, six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 10, 2019, in Augusta, six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 2, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Roger E. Moody, 55, of Augusta, on Oct. 8, 2018, in Sidney: disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, unconditional discharge; domestic violence terrorizing, dismissed.

Dennis J. Mooney, 40, of Hallowell, domestic violence assault Dec. 8, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Paul M. O’Connor, 34, of Portland, on Sept. 15, 2019, in Hallowell: operating under the influence, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, dismissed.

Robert Perkins, 40, of Clinton, unlawful sexual touching Oct. 5, 2018, in Waterville, 30-day jail sentence.

Joseph Reynolds, 43, of Albion, on Dec. 11, 2019, in Albion: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but 45 days suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence assault, 45-day jail sentence; elevated aggravated assault on pregnant person, dismissed.

Anthony J. Ronchetti, 46, of Waterville, on Aug. 6, 2019, in Waterville: burglary of motor vehicle, 48-hour jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 48-hour jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 48-hour jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 48-hour jail sentence; burglary of motor vehicle, 48-hour jail sentence; burglary of motor vehicle, 48-hour jail sentence; burglary of motor vehicle, 48-hour jail sentence; burglary of motor vehicle, 48-hour jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 48-hour jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 48-hour jail sentence.

Nicholas W. Shields, 40, of Vassalboro, on June 5, 2019, in Vassalboro: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six-month jail sentence; burglary, dismissed.

Megan Shockley, 26, of West Gardiner, on Aug. 28, 2018, in Augusta: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, five-year Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, five-year Department of Corrections sentence; two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, dismissed. On Jan. 16, 2019, in Gardiner: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, five-year Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release, six-month Department of Corrections sentence. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating condition of release Jan. 14, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property Feb. 8, 2019, in Gardiner.

Bartley R. Smith, 51, of Clinton, domestic violence assault Oct. 25, 2019, in Clinton, one-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Jimmae Sneed, 23, of Waterville, on Sept. 29, 2018, in Waterville: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Brandon Spicer, 25, of Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting Jan. 28, 2020, in Chelsea, $200 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Tyler E. Tabb, 27, of Gardiner, domestic violence assault June 3, 2018, in Augusta, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year probation. On Nov. 27, 2019, in Gardiner: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 72-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, 72-hour jail sentence.

Frank Leland Tripp, 51, of Augusta, violating protection order Dec. 7, 2019, in Augusta, seven-month jail sentence.

Christopher J. Veader, 32, of Readfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 23, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Candy Lynne Warren, 28, of Pittston, two counts each forgery and theft by receiving stolen property, Nov. 25, 2017 and Jan. 19, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

James Ardine Williams, 38, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 12, 2019, in Waterville; three-year jail sentence all but 20 days suspended, two-year probation, $70 restitution. Domestic violence assault Dec. 26, 2019, in Oakland, 20-day jail sentence.

Amber Woodward, 34, of Belgrade, failure to register vehicle Dec. 7, 2019, in Hallowell, $100 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: