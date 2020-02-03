SOUTH CHINA — Dylan Huff led the way with 14 points, one of four Witches to finish in double figures as Brewer rolled to a 70-40 win over Erskine Academy in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A boys basketball game Monday night.
Trevor Pearson, Aaron Newcomb and Ryder Goodwin all scored 11 points for Brewer (11-6).
Andrew Robinson paced Erskine (2-14) with 10 points.
HAMPDEN 63, GARDINER 28: Braydon Cole scored 20 points and Bryce Lausier added 16 to lead the Broncos to a KVAC A win in Gardiner.
Andy Raye scored 13 points for Hampden (16-0) as well.
Kalvin Catchings scored 10 points to lead theTigers (4-12).
LISBON 68, MADISON 62: Corey Wiers scored 23 points to lead the Greyhounds to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Madison.
DJ Douglass added 13 points for Lisbon (10-7).
Cameron Cobb scored a game-high 29 points for Madison (9-9) while Caden Franzose added 16 points.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Bill Staines concert set for Feb. 7
-
Life & Culture
Broadway’s Next Hit Musical planned for Rockland
-
Community
Richmond senior center renamed
-
Community
Colby College dean’s list
-
Community
Lawrence Junior High School honor roll