SOUTH CHINA — Dylan Huff led the way with 14 points, one of four Witches to finish in double figures as Brewer rolled to a 70-40 win over Erskine Academy in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A boys basketball game Monday night.

Trevor Pearson, Aaron Newcomb and Ryder Goodwin all scored 11 points for Brewer (11-6).

Andrew Robinson paced Erskine (2-14) with 10 points.

HAMPDEN 63, GARDINER 28: Braydon Cole scored 20 points and Bryce Lausier added 16 to lead the Broncos to a KVAC A win in Gardiner.

Andy Raye scored 13 points for Hampden (16-0) as well.

Kalvin Catchings scored 10 points to lead theTigers (4-12).

LISBON 68, MADISON 62: Corey Wiers scored 23 points to lead the Greyhounds to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Madison.

DJ Douglass added 13 points for Lisbon (10-7).

Cameron Cobb scored a game-high 29 points for Madison (9-9) while Caden Franzose added 16 points.

