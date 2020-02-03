A violent sex offender with connections to Connecticut and Maine was arrested Friday on the Maine Turnpike by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force.

In a statement on the Facebook page of the Maine State Police, authorities said they arrested 58-year-old Henry Brackett of Old Town, Maine, and New Britain, Connecticut. Brackett was recently released from a halfway house in Connecticut after serving a 25-year sentence for kidnapping and sexual assault.

Just days after Brackett was released from the halfway house, he violated terms of his parole, police said, prompting Connecticut authorities to issue a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Authorities in Maine realized that Brackett could be headed to Old Town so task force members set up patrols along the turnpike in York County. At 3:15 p.m., a member of the task force saw a gray Chevrolet Malibu with a driver matching Brackett’s description.

Task force members converged on the car and stopped it near the York-Ogunquit town line. Brackett was arrested without incident.

Police say officers found a loaded, stolen handgun in the vehicle and about a half-pound of marijuana. Brackett is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is being held at the York County Jail in Alfred as a fugitive from justice with no bail, according to a jail intake worker. He is awaiting extradition to Connecticut.

According to The Day newspaper in New London, Connecticut, Brackett kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in Norwich, Connecticut, on Sept. 19, 1994, and drove her to Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold, where he raped her.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: