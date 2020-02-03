The Mt. Vernon Age Friendly Committee, along with several other groups in Mount Vernon and Vienna, have planned a number of events to get residents out and to enjoy winter in our towns.

The first week’s events include:

• Koffee Klatch is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road, Mount Vernon. A representative from AARP Tax Aid and a representative from Spectrum Generations will provide information on benefits that seniors and others may not be familiar with.

• Story Hour will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library. The head librarian will read a story followed by an appropriate craft or other activity.

• Snow shoeing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, meet at the community center at 2 Main St., for shuttling to Ezra Smith WCA for snow shoeing led by a representative from the Kennebec Land Trust. Snowshoes will be available to borrow.

• Potluck will be available at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Mill Stream Grange 574, 128 Town House Road, in Vienna. The program is about aging at home.

• Celtic fiddler Owen Kennedy will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Community Center, 2 Main St., Mount Vernon. Typical Scottish foods will be served after the concert.

For weather cancellations, check the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library Facebook page.

For more information, call the library at 293-2565.

