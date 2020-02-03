Opera House Arts has partnered with Blue Hill Synth Club to host a series of Live in the Lobby winter performances.

Lauren Costello will kick off New Works/Ancient Forms at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Stonington Opera House lobby, 1 School St., in Stogington.

This new collaboration will showcase regional and local musicians playing both traditional and newly composed pieces in a range of genres, from esoteric and activist ambience

to ancient folk tunes from distant shores.

Live in the Lobby is a concert series which offers folks a chance to gather and enjoy music in the opera house’s more intimate space, the lobby overlooking the Stonington harbor.

Costello, of the solo project Ouzkxqlzn, is a Burlington-based cellist and guitarist, incorporates loop based effects to create otherworldly soundscapes inspired by themes ranging from the natural world to social justice. She was recently featured on NPR’s NEXT radio show.

Costello will be joined by Samuel Lothrop, a Deer Isle-based musician, playing impressionistic pieces for synthesizer inspired by the Maine coast at night.

There is a $10 suggested donation.

For more information, visit operahousearts.org, email [email protected], or call 367-2788.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: