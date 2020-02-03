TEWKSBURY, Mass. – Wilfred J. “Wolf” Roy, 86, recently of Tewksbury. Mass., a former longtime resident of Fairfield, Maine, passed away at the Blaire House of Tewksbury on Jan. 27, 2020.

In 1958 he married the love of his life Barbara S. Roy. They had been happily married for 60 years at the time of her passing in 2019.

He was born in Van Buren, Maine on Nov. 10, 1933, the son of the late George S. Roy and the late Aurore (Ouellette) Roy. He attended Waterville High School, and served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1954-1956.

Mr. Roy worked for Mainegas Inc. followed by the U.S. Post Office from which he retired in 1997.

He was a member of the Corpus Christi Parish.

Mr. Roy enjoyed spending time with family and friends camping and skiing and in later years at the family camp on Lake Winnecook. He was paddle boarding at camp long before it became a thing. He and Barbara loved to dance and went every Saturday night. Everyone loved watching them dance. They had the opportunity to dance together one last time last January for the residents and staff of Blaire House. There was applause as well as tears when they were done.

He is predeceased by his brothers Wilson, Alfred and Nelson. his sisters Marcelle Roy, Loretta Lizotte, Anita Williams, Blanche Waldron, Stella Rossiter and Rachael Roy.

Mr. Roy is survived by his daughters, Pamela Connors and her husband Bryan Connors of Tewksbury, Jean Young and her husband Larry Young of Martinsville, Ind., his son Scott W. Roy currently of San Diego, Calif.; his granddaughter Kasey S. Connors of Tewksbury, and his grandsons Logan Roy Redding of Big Sur, Calif. and Eric Young and his wife Jennifer Young of Indianapolis, Ind.; his great-grandson Ian Young of Indianapolis; as well as several special nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be at Central Maine Veterans Cemetery on Civic Center Drive on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m.

