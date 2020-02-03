Stonewall Kitchen, a specialty food producer headquartered in York, has purchased a Wells-based candle maker.

Terms of the purchase of Village Candle were not disclosed. Village Candle, founded in 1993, makes scented candles, gifts and accessories.

Stonewall Kitchen, which was founded in 1991, said it has had “a small line” of candles and homemaking products of its own, but that adding Village Candle “allows us to really expand that offering with an incredible assortment of specialty candles made ‘just up the road’ here in Maine,” said John Stiker, Stonewall Kitchen’s CEO.

Stiker said Stonewall Kitchen will use its “expertise in brand-building, product development and omni-channel distribution” with Village Candle to help the company “establish a leading premium branded specialty food and home goods business.”

In addition to Village Candle’s products, Stonewall Kitchen offers its flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand, Tillen Farms’ pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries, Vermont Village’s organic applesauce and apple cider vinegars, Napa Valley Naturals culinary oils and vinegars, Montebello organic pasta imported from Italy, and Legal Sea Foods brand seafood sauces and condiments.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: