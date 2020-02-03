Monmouth Community Players will presents “When Radio Was King” Feb. 7-9 at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., in Monmouth.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Before there was Netflix, Hulu and cable TV, families would crowd around the radio to listen to their favorite shows. The Monmouth Community Players invites audiences to take a trip into the 1960s and experience a live radio show in the fourth annual production “When Radio Was King.” This production is being directed by Josie French of Lewiston.

The audience can expect to see an authentic old-time radio show, complete with old vaudeville comedy routines, sketches and commercials including sound effects — just like they would experience if they were in the audience of a real radio program. If you had a problem would it compare to those of Helen Trent or do you, perhaps, wonder what is behind the creaking door?

The cast is a mixture of vocal and comedic talent, ages ranging from 13 to 70-plus, consisting of: Andy Tolman, Elaine Hanish, Ann Fairchild, Colleen Mahan, Josh Oaks, Savannah Leavitt, Meredith and Shane Stevens, Zach Hodge, Danny Gay, Dan Allard, Megan Record, Jane Mitchell, Karen Lipovsky, Jeff Fairfield, Nancy Kenneally, Kathryn Ross, Cindy Dunham, Brittany Bazinet and Josie French.

Tickets cost $14 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors.

For tickets, or for more information, visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org, or call 370-9566.

