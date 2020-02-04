Folk singer Bill Staines will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street in Bath.

A New England native, Staines has performed his particular brand of Americana folk for more than 45 years.

Staines became involved in the Boston-Cambridge folk scene in the early 1960s, and quickly gained popularity in the Boston area. In 1971, after one of his shows, the Boston Phoenix proclaimed that Staines was “simply Boston’s best performer.”

In the time since he burst onto the scene, Staines has worked as the quintessential folk troubadour, singing his songs at the country’s top festivals, concerts, clubs, and coffeehouses. The veteran songwriter still performs more than 200 shows each year to bring his music to audiences all over the U.S.

Tickets cost $15 in advance or $18 at the door.

For tickets, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

