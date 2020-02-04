Broadway’s Next Hit Musical, NYC’s original, award-winning improvised musical comedy, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

The cast spontaneously creates scenes and songs filled  with great dancing, catchy melodies, and tons of  laughter.

The audience will vote for their favorite  song, then watches as it’s turned into  a full blown improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, and plot twists galore.

Tickets cost $25 in advance, or $30 day of show.

For tickets, or more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

