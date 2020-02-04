WATERVILLE — The following local students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Colby College.

Alyssa C. Chesney, a senior, attended George Stevens Academy and is the daughter of Grace Konecny, of Blue Hill, and Stephen Chesney, of Canaan.

Grace L. Andrews, a junior, attended Mount Blue High School and is the daughter of James and Claire Andrews, of Farmington.

Sarah E. Morgan, a junior, attended Gardiner Area High School and is the daughter of Charles and Marla Morgan, of Gardiner.

Cora J. Merrick, a junior, attended Maranacook Community School and is the daughter of Hubert and Sandra Merrick, of Mount Vernon.

Ethan C. Pullen, a junior, attended Messalonskee High School and is the son of Charles and Tammy Pullen, of Oakland.

Jonathan A. Allard, a junior, attended Medomak Valley High School and is the son of Laura Cooley, of Washington.

Eleanor Rose M. Theriault, a junior, attended Erskine Academy and is the daughter of David and Linda Theriault, of Vassalboro.

Students earned a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher last fall to be included on the dean’s list.

