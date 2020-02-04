What’s all the brouhaha about Ukraine? What I, as a taxpayer, want to know is why are we giving (not loaning) Ukraine $400 million when we have people that are homeless and starving, including children? What’s the priority, foreigners or Americans? Congress prefers foreigners obviously.

What did we get in return for our people continuing to suffer? No wonder many of us are disgusted with politicians.

Terrence Casey

Gardiner

