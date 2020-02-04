Joseph’s Market in Waterville works to make improvements after Hepatitis A scare

WATERVILLE — The manager of Joseph’s Market on Front Street said he has been working hard to comply with the state’s request to make improvements to both the store and handling processes since a food service worker identified with the Hepatitis A virus infection prepared food while infectious from Dec. 27 through Jan. 9.

Danny McKinnis, who has been the market’s butcher for 18 years, said the store has installed two new hand-washing sinks, including an extra one in the meat room, and another in the basement where a bathroom has been expanded to make room for the sink. Previously, the bathroom was large enough only for a toilet.

Other improvements have been made regarding how surfaces, equipment and the bathroom are cleaned and sanitized, according to an inspection report issued by the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry’s Division of Quality Assurance and Regulations, which licenses retail food establishments. The Morning Sentinel requested the report under Maine’s Freedom of Information Act and received it Tuesday.

McKinnis said he has complied with all of the requests from the state to make changes to the market and the only thing left is for McKinnis to attend a food safe class.

“Everything is done,” McKinnis said Tuesday in a phone interview. “They (state officials) were actually here today to check if the sinks were in. It’s a big expense, too, but it’s done.”

He said the market has seen a drop in business since the state on Jan. 24 announced the Hepatitis A situation. The next day, about six customers came to the store when, on average, he sees 70 or 75, he said.

“It hasn’t picked up much,” he said. “It’s a slow time of the year anyway. Saturday picked up a little bit. People say, ‘We’re here to support you,’ so that was nice. Otherwise, it’s not good.”

To make matters worse, McKinnis said, Saturday morning when he started to go down to the basement to check on the plumbers installing the sink, he fell down the stairs and broke his right arm. He is scheduled for surgery on Monday, he said.

Prior to the state’s announcement, McKinnis had been working to purchase the market from co-owner Ireen Huda, of Saco, but he said that plan has been put on hold because of recent events.

“I’m actually going to put the brakes on that — just watch and see what happens. The way business is right now, it’d be terrible to buy it.”

Store customers have called to return meat, though it has not been determined that any meat was contaminated from the Hepatitis A, according to McKinnis.

“People don’t understand; they’re scared,” he said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and state Agriculture Department issued a press release Jan. 24 notifying customers who bought food during the two-week period from Dec. 27 through Jan. 9 that store patrons may be at risk for Hepatitis A infection. The release said people who bought deli items, ready-to-eat food or meat between those dates should watch for symptoms and contact a health care provider to be tested if they show any signs of infection. Deli and ready-to-eat food purchased in the two-week period should be discarded and meat purchased during that time should either be discarded or cooked thoroughly, it said.

“People who consumed deli items, ready-to-eat food or meat during the period have up to 14 days after eating them to receive hepatitis A immune globulin (IG) or the vaccine,” it said. “They should contact their medical providers to discuss options.”

“Individuals with compromised immune systems or children under 1 year old who ate deli items, ready-to-eat food, or meat from Joseph’s Market during this time could gain added protection by receiving the hepatitis A IG, upon consultation with their health care providers,” the release says.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms can range from mild illness to a severe illness that requires hospitalization, and the illness can last several months, the release says. Most adults with Hepatitis A have a sudden onset of symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine and jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes. Most children under 6 do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection, according to the release.

Continued monitoring

Contacted by phone Monday for an update on the Joseph’s Market situation, Robert Long, communications director for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, emailed a statement from CDC to the Morning Sentinel.

“The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor the situation,” the email says. “No additional cases of hepatitis A linked to the original diagnosis have been reported as of February 3, 2020.”

Long did not respond to an email Monday and a voice message Tuesday asking if CDC officials could say it is now safe to buy food from the market. Asked that same question Jan. 24, Long responded: “I can’t say that with 100 percent certainty. If people take the precautions we spell out in the release, that’s the best advice we can give them to protect themselves.”

McKinnis said the infected food service worker at the market got hepatitis from her spouse. McKinnis said Jan. 24 that she had brought a note into work from the hospital saying she was cleared to return to work, with no restrictions. He said Tuesday that she was back at work this week, though she did not work at the store last week.

McKinnis said Jan. 24, and reiterated again on Tuesday, that “it wasn’t anything that we did in the store to make this happen. It came from the outside in.”

Celeste Poulin, director of the Division of Quality Assurance and Regulations in the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said Monday that the department licenses people who sell retail food; it also licenses food trucks and restaurants.

The situation that occurred at Joseph’s Market is not common, according to Poulin.

“It’s the first time I’ve been involved in something like this, in one of our licensed facilities,” she said. “I’m aware of something in Caribou last summer that was licensed by a health inspection program at the DHHS (state Department of Health and Human Services).”

She said the Waterville situation is “one of those deals where we’ve tried to work with CDC to do what we can to protect the public health.”

“Hepatitus is very unfortunate,but it also can be very contagious,” she said. “We’ve been working with them to develop a plan of correction and identify anything that looked like it might have some room for improvement. They’ve been cooperative.”

Asked if she can say it is safe for people to buy food from Joseph’s, Poulin said she could not. That, she said, would be a question better answered by someone from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a doctor or other health care professional.

“I could not tell you that something is absolutely safe without knowing how all the timing and exposure stuff works,” Poulin said.

Asked Tuesday if he thinks it is safe for people to buy food at the market now, McKinnis said: “I, myself, would say, ‘absolutely.'”

He said the market is implementing safe handling.

“I don’t have a question it would get spread, the way we handle things.”

McKinnis said he thinks when people learned of the Hepatitis A situation, they thought the meat at the market was contaminated, which he says is not the case.

“The meat wasn’t contaminated — there was the potential for it. As far as I’ve heard, nobody got sick from meat they’d eaten.”

McKinnis said he hopes that, with time, people will start coming back to shop at the market.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: