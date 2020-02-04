AUGUSTA — Simon McCormick reached a milestone, and the Cony boys basketball team had one of its most impressive performances this season.

McCormick, a senior point guard, reached 1,000 points as part of a 36-point night, and the Rams defeated Camden Hills 104-79 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A action Tuesday night.

McCormick needed 22 points, and reached the mark with a free throw with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter. The game was stopped for a ceremony after the basket, and McCormick, who also had 11 steals, hit the second free throw after the game resumed.

Luke Briggs and Dakota Dearborn each had 19 points for Cony (14-4), which finished its regular season by hitting the century mark for the first time this year. The Rams scored 40 points in the third quarter to take control.

Jeremy Fraser had 31 points for the Windjammers (4-13), while Liam O’Neal had 17 and Ryan Clifford scored 14.

FOREST HILLS 90, A.R. GOULD 63: Hunter Cuddy scored 32 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a win over the Bears in Jackman.

Parker Desjardins added 31 points and had 12 points for Forest Hills (18-0).

A.R. Gould falls to 6-8.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 73, GARDINER 41: Trevor Brown and Brandon Starr combined for 15 third quarter points to power a 29-8 run for the Panthers (14-3) as they pulled way from the Tigers (4-13) at Waldoboro.

Brown finished with 19 points and pulled down seven boards for Medomak Valley, Patrick McKenney had 15 points, Gabe Allaire tossed in eight points, while Starr and Carson Murphy added seven apiece.

Ryan Moore was the leading scorer for Gardiner with 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LAWRENCE 53, MT. BLUE 43: Down two points going into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored 23 points in the final period to come away with a KVAC Class A victory in Fairfield.

Hope Bouchard was the game’s high scorer with 17 points for Lawrence (11-6), while Savannah Weston added 14. Sarah Poli and Megan Curtis added nine and eight, respectively.

Eva Stevens scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (7-10), while Lexi Mittelstadt scored nine and Kaitlin Blodgett had eight.

KENTS HILL 40, ISLEBORO 12: Jarni Hewins scored 10 points to lead the Huskies to a win over the Eagles in Isleboro.

Charlotte Harper Cunningham added nine points for Kents Hill (11-6).

Rylee Sienkiewicz led Isleboro (0-11) with eight points.

MADISON 57, DIRIGO 33: Lauria LeBlanc scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Cougars in Madison.

Emily Edgerly scored 18 points, while Brooke McKenney added 12 points for Madison (12-6).

Jayce Brophy led Dirigo (7-11) with nine points.

MARANACOOK 49, BELFAST 29: Grace Dwyer scored 15 points, and the Black Bears rolled to the KVAC victory in Readfield.

Anna Drillen added 11 points for the Black Bears (9-8), while Gabby Green and Kate Mohlar scored seven apiece.

Lillie Mitchell had 11 points for the Lions (1-16), while Kayci Faulkingham added nine.

WINSLOW 51, OCEANSIDE 46: Silver Clukey scored 19 points to lead the Black Raiders to a KVAC B win over hte Mariners in Winslow.

Olivia McCaslin added 14 points for Winslow (12-5).

Audrey Mackie led Oceanside (13-5) with 16 points, while Abby Waterman added 11 points.

WATERVILLE 55, LINCOLN ACADEMY 31: Maddy Martin scored 13 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers to a KVAC win over the Eagles in Waterville.

Sadie Garling scored 11 points, while Kali Thompson scored seven points and had 17 rebounds for Waterville (17-1).

Madison York led Lincoln (8-9) with 12 points.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 37, MT. ABRAM 28: The Phoenix (6-12) stepped up the offense in the second half against the Roadrunners (4-14) in Salem.

Mt. Abram led 15-13 at the half, but fell back and couldn’t recover in the second stanza. Junior forward Madison Phelps paced the Roadrunners with nine points on one field goal and seven free throws.

Jaycee Cole drained 18 points for Spruce Mountain in the winning effort.

BOYS HOCKEY

GARDINER 5, CAPITAL REGION 1: Jake Weston had two goals in the first five minutes of the game in the Tigers victory over the Hawks.

He also had an assist in the game.

Ryan Kimball, Sean Michaud and AJ Chadwick also scored for Gardiner (8-5).

Evan Gourlay scored for the Hawks (2-12) late in first period.

