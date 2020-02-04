NORTH PORT, Fla. and Madison – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Robert J. Shibley, 78, who passed into eternal rest on Jan. 30, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife and partner, Patti, after a courageous battle with cancer. “If I had known I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself.”

Bob was born June 27, 1941, the youngest of four children to Ernest and Irene Shibley. He was most proud of his accomplishments in the local community, his hometown, and his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a highly intelligent and creative man who wore his heart on his sleeve. He was generous and fiercely loyal. He loved his antique cars and the process of restoring them. He was a great storyteller. Together he and Patti love traveling. He was a charter member of the Skowhegan Order of Elks, a life member of the American Legion, the VFW, and the Marine Corps League.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patti; his daughter, Stacy O’Brien and her husband, Tom; his son, Rob and his wife, Carol and his grandsons, Noah and Max Shibley, all of Madison.

He is also survived by the “baby” he and Patti created, known as Bob’s Cash Fuel of Madison, which is now in the extremely capable hands of Rob and Carol. He is survived by numerous very close friends. You know who you are.

He lived by the Golden Rule and took great pleasure talking to customers, and always thrived to learn and meet new friends. Special thanks go out to the incredibly caring staff of Tidewell Hospice for the support they gave to both of us. Here is his poem of the philosophy by which he lived and laughed.

I notice when a fellow dies,

no matter what he’s been

A saintly chap, or one perhaps,

Whose life is stained with sin,

That folks forget the bitter words,

They spoke but yesterday

And now think up a multitude

Of pretty things to say.

Perhaps when I am laid to rest

Someone will bring to light

Some noble deed or kindly act

Long buried out of sight.

So, if it’s all the same to you, my friends,

Just give to me instead

The business while I’m livin’

And the knockin’ when I’m dead.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, but he asked one thing: Let’s be kind to one another. To share a memory or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com

Please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter, in his honor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous