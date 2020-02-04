WINSLOW – Christine M. Wheeler, of Winslow passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Oak Grove Center in Waterville.

Christine was born in Winslow on July 5,1927, the daughter of the late Roy and Ida (Bennett) Martin. Christine grew up helping her family on their family farm on the Albion Road in Winslow.

Christine attended and graduated from Winslow High School. She then worked for the Sisters Hospital, before moving to Harris Baking Company where she met the love of her life. She married Herbert H. Wheeler on July 14, 1956, and together they raised their family.

Christine and Herbert were self-employed over the years. In their younger years they owned and operated Wheeler Poultry and later, The Red Barn on the Garland Road in Winslow where they sold antiques, collectibles, used furniture and housewares for over 30 years. She could often be seen at yard sales or auctions with her husband, searching for that next “treasure” they could share with their customers. Christine enjoyed talking with and helping The Red Barn customers.

Christine loved her family. She enjoyed watching the accomplishments of her sons and later her grandsons. She felt so blessed to be a part of her great grandson’s life too. She especially enjoyed watching school events and attended as many of their sporting events as possible. She loved attending family functions, but she treasured the times when her family just called or stopped by to share what was going on in their lives.

Christine was the humblest and most giving person anyone could know. She was a devoted wife and mother and would do anything she could for her grandchildren. She was a hard worker and never complained about anything and never talked badly about anyone.

Besides her parents, Ida and Roy Martin, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Jayne Ann; her husband, Herbert H. Wheeler; and her sister, Shirley McPhail.

Christine will be sadly missed by her children, Brian Wheeler and his wife, Susan of Clinton, and Omar Wheeler and his wife, Valerie, of Winslow; her grandsons, Chad Wheeler and his wife, Rebekkah and their son, Arron Wheeler of Augusta, Corey Wheeler and his wife, Laura of Bucksport, Benjamin Wheeler of Winslow, and Jacob Wheeler and his wife, Alicia, of Unity; her sister, Laura Higgins of Winslow; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Christine’s life will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Please join the family as they invite guests to share their special memories. Graveside services will be held in the spring at Village Cemetery in North Vassalboro.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the many people who assisted the family with her care. We are very thankful for those people who shared their heartfelt kindness to Christine.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Christine’s memory to: Benton Falls Congregational Church c/o David Gagnon, 299 Eames Road,

Winslow, ME 04901.

