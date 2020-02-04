AUGUSTA – It is with sad and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and Meme, Leonette “Nann” Sweet on Jan. 28, 2020. Nann was born March 15, 1941 in Waterville to Lionel “Shady” and Esther Breard.

Nann is survived by husband Robert Sweet; two sons, Chad DeVogt of Exeter, N.H., Cory and Crystal DeVogt of Waterville; and grandchildren, Sebastian, Alexis, Sydney, Keelan, Michaela and Colby. Nann is also survived by brother, Lee Breard and wife Barbara of Oakland, sister, Sheri Hallee and husband Doug of Fairfield, brother, Brian Breard and wife Carol of Skowhegan, sister, Kathy Drummond of Tidewater, Ore. and Ellen Maroon and husband Randy of Winslow. She also leaves behind several nephews and nieces. In April, Nann would have become a great-grandmother.

Nann was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Lori Breard of Stratham, N.H. and brother-in-law, Bob Drummond.

Nann graduated from Mount Merici Academy in 1959. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no service. There will be a private committal service in the spring at the Veteran Memorial Wall in Augusta.

Donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in her name would be appreciated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous