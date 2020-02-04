AUGUSTA – Patrick A. Bossie, 83, of Townsend Road, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Jan. 31, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta after a brief illness. He was born in Eagle Lake on March 17, 1936, the son of Wallace J. Bossie and DeLourde D. (Madore) Bossie.

Pat was educated in Brunswick schools and served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, stationed aboard the USS Amphion (AR-13) and the USS Preserver (ARS-8).

Prior to his retirement, Pat was a self-employed electrician d.b.a. Bossie Electric for 57 years.

He was a member of St. Michael Parish at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Pat was well respected and known to all as a hard worker who could fix anything or solve any problem. Over the years, he and his wife Beverly took many memorable trips and cruises with family and special friends. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially at their camp on Cobbossee Lake. His greatest source of pride was his grandsons, and he was lovingly known to all of their friends as Pepere.

Pat was predeceased by his brothers, Phillip L. Bossie in 2010 and Richard W. Bossie in 2017; and his son, Peter P. Bossie in 2016.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 62 years, Beverly (Albert) Bossie of Augusta; his daughter, Patricia Peckham and her husband Kyle of West Gardiner; his grandsons, Kolby Peckham and wife Courtney, Kody Peckham and Brittany Clark, Kory Peckham and Alexi Galley, all of Augusta; his great-grandson, Kole; many nieces, nephews; extended family; and dear friends.

The family wishes to express their tremendous gratitude to the staff of the Emergency Department, 1 West, and Cardiology for their exceptionally kind and compassionate care.

Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta, Maine.

Burial with Military Honors will be in Holy Family Cemetery at a later date. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

