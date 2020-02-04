WINSLOW – Una Withee, 91, passed away at her home in Winslow on Jan. 26, 2020, after a long fulfilling life.She was born to the parents, Barbara (Brockway) and Earle Simpson on June 28, 1928, and raised on a dairy farm on Odlin Road, in Bangor. Una graduated Bangor High School in 1946. Shortly after her marriage, she purchased her home of nearly 60 years, where her son, Alan, was raised.Una was a strong, independent, and loving women. She worked for LaVerdiere’s warehouse, on Benton Ave, in Winslow from 1967 to 1993. LaVerdiere’s was not only a place of work but a friendly neighbor. She was proud of her hard work and dedication to her career. She made many friends that would last decades after LaVerdiere’s closed.In her free time, and into her retirement, Una loved going to auctions and lawn sales. She was known for her own magnificent lawn sales. Una was always redesigning her home and loved showing off her new flooring, wallpaper, furniture, or holiday decorations. She had a green thumb and was proud of her beautifully manicured landscape.Una shared many of her passions with friends, family, and her grandchildren. Una spent many of her later years enjoying time with her friends and family. Whether it was going to an auction, the Purple Cow, or an arcade, someone always knew and cherished Una. Her granddaughter, Lacy, and great-grandchildren Ben and Matthew especially enjoyed their time and lunch dates at Wendy’s. Una was predeceased by her parents, Barbara and Earle Simpson; and sisters, Virginia and Helen.She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Alan Withee and wife Robin of Turner; and sister, Ottilie Gray of Carmel. She will be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Travis Withee of Lewiston, Lacy Menchen and husband Chris of Benton, Jason Withee and wife Audrey of Bedford N.H., Dakota Withee and wife Karlye of Minot, and Noah Withee of Baldwin; and her seven great-grandchildren, Sara Menchen, Ben Menchen, Owen Withee, Matthew Menchen, Edison Withee, Emmitt Withee, and Alanna Withee. The family will be having a private celebration of life.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous