America is not great again, regardless of what the Don says. We enjoy less morality, less equality, less justice, and fewer freedoms. We have lower standards for things like upholding the truth, showing respect, and using appropriate language. People place party over patriotism, and allow corporate greed to use us as prey.

We see dirtier waters, choking smog and land desecration. Children see bullying, cheating and lying as the way to go because that is how to win. Lying is now an art form, and if something is repeated over and over, it must be true.

Trump supporters thought he would drain the swamp when in fact he has stocked the swamp with unfit and unqualified people who pledge allegiance to him instead of our country. Class warfare is creeping back, racism is growing unfettered, and we are so divided on politics we cannot not love each other as we could and should. Corruption, lying and demagoguery have become normalized. Don the con has hired quite the gang to represent us. We can do better.

With a prospering growing middle class and accessible ladders for those who work hard, all are lifted and all benefit from equal opportunity. We can improve education for new-age jobs, revamp curriculums, and improve infrastructure for better transportation, communications, immigration and health care.

Politics desperately need term limits and control of dark money influence. Most of us are disgusted and exhausted about the current state of party politics. Politicians and journalists must be fully honest or face real jeopardy, like losing their jobs and more.

Please vote for those whose oath of office and pledge of allegiance to the United States of America honestly mean something. Truth, ethics and character matter. We must do better.

Dennis St. Jean

Chelsea

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »