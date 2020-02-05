AUGUSTA — Civil Air Patrol cadet Capt. Andrew Gousse was presented the Amelia Earhart Award by Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, the Adjutant General of the State of Maine Jan. 23 at the Augusta-Gardiner Composite Squadron headquarters, according to a news release from 2d Lt Thomas Gousse, CAP ME-036, Augusta Composite Squadron Maintenance Officer, transportation officer.

The Amelia Earhart Award honors an aviatrix, writer and champion for civil rights who set many records in aviation’s infancy before her disappearance during her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. Adored by the public, Earhart spoke and wrote about the romance of aviation. “The stars seemed near enough to touch and never before have I seen so many,” she wrote of one record setting flight. “I always believed the lure of flying is the lure of beauty, but I was sure of it that night.”

The Earhart Award marks completion of Phase III of the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program, recognizing sustained excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character. Earhart Award cadets must have passed comprehensive examinations on leadership and aerospace topics. Less than five percent of CAP cadets earn this award.

To further illustrate the significance of this accomplishment, as of December only 18,873 Earhart Awards have been presented in CAP’s 75 year history. Once a cadet earns the Amelia Earhart Award, he or she is promoted to the grade of cadet Captain and is challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets not just in the hometown squadron but around their wing (state) as well. Perhaps the award’s most coveted benefit is that Earhart cadets become eligible to represent the U.S. in the International Air Cadet Exchange.

Gousse is the son of Thomas and Jennifer Gousse, of Augusta. He is a junior at Cony High School and intends to pursue a degree in computer engineering technology. This summer he plans to attend Civil Air Patrol’s annual encampment as a cadet staff member and their powered flight academy to work toward his private pilot certificate.

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of more than 80 lives annually. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.

In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to more than 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.

For more information, visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com or CAP.news.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: