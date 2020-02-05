JACKMAN — The Forest Hills Mathematics Team recently received the results of its third round in the East/West Conference (Class D) Math Meet competition.

Out of 22 participants for the Tigers, two scored within the Top 5 of their grade level.

Individual results for Meet #3 were:

• Top 10 (all grades from all schools): Carli Frigon, ninth place.

• Top 5 freshmen (from all schools): Carli Frigon (8th grader), first place; Owen Lacasse, fifth place.

• Additionally, Carli Frigon, and Parker Desjardins Year-To-Date results have them in second, and tenth place (respectively) for the East-West Conference’s overall standings thus far for the 2019-20 season.

