JACKMAN — The Forest Hills Mathematics Team recently received the results of its third round in the East/West Conference (Class D) Math Meet competition.
Out of 22 participants for the Tigers, two scored within the Top 5 of their grade level.
Individual results for Meet #3 were:
• Top 10 (all grades from all schools): Carli Frigon, ninth place.
• Top 5 freshmen (from all schools): Carli Frigon (8th grader), first place; Owen Lacasse, fifth place.
• Additionally, Carli Frigon, and Parker Desjardins Year-To-Date results have them in second, and tenth place (respectively) for the East-West Conference’s overall standings thus far for the 2019-20 season.
.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Pono named to Chaplain College president’s list
-
Community
Locals named to University of Rhode Island dean’s list
-
Community
Support group for grieving parents starts Feb. 13 in Waterville.
-
Community
Gallant, Alberti named to Emerson College dean’s list
-
Community
Carrabec High School honor roll