The Democratic-controlled House held hearings that were severely biased for impeachment. Some of those people have been looking for something, anything, to impeach President Trump since he was elected —”Tthe president had Russian dressing on his salad, we’d better impeach him.”
Now the Republican-controlled Senate is holding an impeachment “trial” that is biased towards acquittal.
My question is, does this bias both ways average out to a fair process or is the whole deal a waste of taxpayer time and money? I think that we would be better served if our representatives and senators were working more important issues that face the country instead of fighting over the 2016 election results. Let the next election decide if Trump goes or stays.
M. Gerald Small
West Gardiner
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Cellphones at dinner should be off the table
-
Letters to the Editor
Let nation decide on President Trump
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins takes on high Rx prices
-
Editorials
View from Away: Coronavirus not scary, but dial up routine health precautions
-
Letters to the Editor
Campaign ad gets Golden’s record wrong
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.