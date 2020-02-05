The Democratic-controlled House held hearings that were severely biased for impeachment. Some of those people have been looking for something, anything, to impeach President Trump since he was elected —”Tthe president had Russian dressing on his salad, we’d better impeach him.”

Now the Republican-controlled Senate is holding an impeachment “trial” that is biased towards acquittal.

My question is, does this bias both ways average out to a fair process or is the whole deal a waste of taxpayer time and money? I think that we would be better served if our representatives and senators were working more important issues that face the country instead of fighting over the 2016 election results. Let the next election decide if Trump goes or stays.

M. Gerald Small

West Gardiner

