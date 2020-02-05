KINGSTON, R.I. — The following area students were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.

They are: Emily Drappeau, of Dresden; Alexandria Jarvais, of Madison; Kristy Prelgovisk, of Oakland; Kate Robertson, of Oakland; and Alec Stanley, of Manchester.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average.

