MACHIAS — A judge ordered a man charged with murder held without bail Wednesday in connection with three fatal shootings that rocked a Down East Maine community.

Police arrested Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield on Monday in connection with the deaths of three people and the wounding of another. He appeared in Washington County Superior Court in Machias for the first time on the charges Wednesday.

Court documents say Bonfanti has been charged with three counts of murder and with elevated aggravated assault. He was free on bail and awaiting his first court appearance on a drunken-driving charge when the killings happened, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Bonfanti is being represented by Attorney Jeffrey Silverstein, who told reporters that the victims knew each other and that Bonfanti knew them as well.

“This is going to present as a very complex matter,” Silverstein told News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ TV) during an impromptu news conference.

Police haven’t said what the motive in the shootings might have been and the police affidavit in the matter has been sealed by the court pending a grand jury review of the shooting. Bonfanti is being held without bail at the Washington County Jail.

Killed were Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, of Machias; and wounded was Regina Hall Long, 49. Long was in critical condition on Wednesday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to News Center Maine.

The killings happened at three locations in Machias and Jonesboro, police said. Schools in the area were on lockdown during the investigation.

