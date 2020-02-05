AUBURNDALE, Fla. – Beverly Lucinda (Wylie) Pelletier-Gilman, 90, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Orchard Park Rehabilitation Center in Auburndale, Fla.

She was born April 4, 1929 in Boothbay Harbor, the daughter of Robert Wylie and Myrtle G. MacPhee Wylie-Johnson.

Beverly grew up in Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Boothbay Harbor schools. Beverly loved nothing more than spending time with her family either by playing cards, cooking, or memorable family road trips.

She is predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Virginia Wylie-Lilly, Perley Wylie, George Wylie, and Elliot Wylie; and her former husband, Harvey Joseph Pelletier.

She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Earl Gilman; a son, John Pelletier and wife, Regina of Dickson, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Lori Pelletier and spouse, Jennifer Dewitt of Portland, a granddaughter, Stacey Pelletier and significant other, Curtis DeShields of Newark, Del., a granddaughter, Michelle Michaud and husband, Tony of Gorham, a granddaughter, Anastasia Pelletier and fiancé, Josh McArthur of Augusta, a grandson, Devon Pelletier of Dickson, Tenn.; and six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A private family burial will take place in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Beverly Gilman to the Maine chapter of the Alzheimer Association: https://www.alz.org/maine

