DONALSONVILLE, Ga. – Clark Roland Philbrick, 62, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at his home in Donalsonville, Ga. He was born to Joyce and Bernice Philbrick in 1957. Clark “Butch” Philbrick was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had a deep love for riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing. He was a skilled mechanic. He loved a good project and could fix just about anything. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his daughter Amber (Scott) Nutting, daughter Brooke (Sam) Dunkel, son Andrew Philbrick; brother Lee Philbrick and brother Daryl Philbrick. He also leaves behind three grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Joyce and Bernice Philbrick; and sister Sherry Knowles. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge.Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association in his honor.

