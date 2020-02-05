OCALA, Fla. – Peter A. Viles, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Fairfield, Maine, died Jan. 15, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born March 5, 1940, in Lewiston, son of Dr. Wallace and Ruth (Dorr) Viles.

He grew up in Turner, graduating from Leavitt Institute in 1959. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1965. Peter began his teaching career in Patten, and then spent the rest of his career in School Administrative District 49, teaching at Clinton Elementary and Lawrence Junior High School. He also coached basketball and baseball. He was a member of the Clinton Lions Club and worked with the Leo Club. He loved coaching and working with students!

Peter is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marie Terese (Martin); a son, Bruce Wallace and his partner, Kelly; a grandson, Shaden Peter; and many cousins.

Those wishing to make donations in his memory may do so to:

Hospice of Marion County

3231 SW 34th Ave.

Ocala, FL 34474

