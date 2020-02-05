Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a Grieving Parent’s Support Group starting Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Hospice Community Center, at 304 Main Street in Waterville.

Meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Thursdays and will be held from 6:00-7:30pm.

This group is for parents who has experienced the loss of a child of a age. It will include opportunities for sharing at one’s own comfort level and educational handouts.

Group facilitators are trained hospice volunteers who have both experienced the loss of a child.

Registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Jillian Roy, bereavement coordinator, at 873-3615 or [email protected] hvwa.org.

