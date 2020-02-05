GARDINER — Vendors and craftsmen wanted for the Gardiner Lions’ Club community White Elephant Flea Market and Pancake Breakfast scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the clubhouse at 25 Lions Ave.

Table rentals are available.

For more information or to rent a table, text or leave message at 485-7100 or 242-4842.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: