GARDINER — Vendors and craftsmen wanted for the Gardiner Lions’ Club community White Elephant Flea Market and Pancake Breakfast scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the clubhouse at 25 Lions Ave.
Table rentals are available.
For more information or to rent a table, text or leave message at 485-7100 or 242-4842.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Fundraiser launched for recovering victims in Norridgewock head-on crash
-
Politics
Sen. Collins votes to acquit, Sen. King to convict as Senate clears Trump of impeachment charges
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Feb. 5 police log
-
Business
First Jordan’s Furniture store in Maine will have rope-climbing courses, huge LED display
-
Arts & Entertainment
Aretha Franklin family drama plays out in courtroom in latest estate hearing