Tickets are on sale now for the Gardiner Area High School Visual and Performing Arts Department’s production of the Broadway musical, “The Wiz.” The 1970s-era remake of the classic story of “The Wizard of Oz” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Gardiner Area High School’s Little Theater. Tickets — $10 for adults, and $5 for seniors and students — may be purchased at the Little Theater each day after school, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 207-582-3150 ext. 3027. Seating is reserved.

