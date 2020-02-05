Drug agents seized more than two pounds of fentanyl powder and pills Wednesday from the apartment of a 21-year-old Portland man who is now charged with aggravated drug trafficking, police said.

Police arrested Hunter S. York, 21, of Dartmouth Street, following a traffic stop on Forest Avenue after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police then executed a search warrant at 115 Dartmouth St., where York was living, and found more than two pounds of fentanyl powder and tablets. The home is in the heart Portland’s Oakdale neighborhood, a quiet residential area of multi-family homes not from the University of Southern Maine campus.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is far more potent than heroin and is the cause of most fatal overdoses in Maine. Police said the seizure on Wednesday will have a “significant impact” on the drug’s distribution from Portland to Saco.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Cmdr. Scott Pelletier said the traffic stop occurred after investigators with the agency learned that York might be traveling away from his home and would be in possession of drugs. Pelletier said agents had heard York’s name in recent weeks during other investigations, but focus on the Portland man intensified this weekend.

“Along with the drugs and the other evidence, we had all sorts of evidence of repackaging and mixing and distribution,” Pelletier said. “Without question, he was a retail distributor here in the state of Maine.”

The seizure is significant, but it is not the only recent large bust, Pelletier said. In December, police in Aroostook county charged three Rhode Island men with distribution of more than 2.7 lbs. of fentanyl, according to the MDEA.

In all of 2018, the latest year for which data is available, police seized a total of 2.64 lbs of fentanyl in Maine.

MDEA estimated the drugs found in York’s apartment have a retail street value of about $140,000. In Southern Maine, fentanyl sells for at least about $140 per gram, which is a typical unit quantity that users purchase, Pelletier said.

When police searched his 2003 Ford Mustang, they also found a revolver and an AR-style rifle, and say York had an undisclosed amount of suspected fentanyl with him. The quantity of drugs and the presence of firearms elevated the criminal charge, Pelleteir said.

Also seized were more than 125 capsules suspected to be ecstasy, along with about $15,000 in cash and two additional guns that were being stored with the fentanyl. Police say one of the guns is believed to be stolen from Saco last year.

York was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $100,000 bail, and is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday. He has no criminal record in Maine, according to the State Bureau of Identification.

The drug is manufactured outside of Maine and investigators are working with federal authorities to find the supplier. Pelletier said more arrests could occur as police search for York’s out-of-state supplier and other people who were involved in distributing drugs with York.

