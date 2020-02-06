BURLINGTON, Vt. — Jacob Buzzell, of Oakland, Katherine Taddeo, of Rangeley, and Benjamin Voter, of Cornville, have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Champlain College.

Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

