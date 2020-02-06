I’m a proud lifelong Mainer. I’ve been a Democrat since I was 18 years old. I have never missed an election day. All these facts will remain true this year. Even though I am a Democrat, I have voted for Susan Collins because I believed she was moderate in her record and supported Maine people. However, I will never vote for Susan Collins again.

I will not be voting to reelect Sen. Collins because while I’ve always had her back, she has not returned the favor. As much as I hate to say it, and as much as I didn’t expect that it would happen, being in D.C. has changed Sen. Collins. And she showed us that loud and clear when she voted for the tax bill that gave millions to big business and large corporations but took money straight out of my bank account and the accounts of my friends and neighbors.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to make it harder for businesses to succeed. I am a small business owner and know the real challenges that small businesses are up against in Maine. Large and small businesses are the driver for our economy. And I’m not someone who believes in overtaxing the wealthy either. I believe in fairness — especially in taxation.

The tax bill that Collins voted for was not fair for hardworking Mainers. I’m asking all my friends and neighbors to remember this in November. I’ll see you at the polls.

Ellen Cowie

New Vineyard

