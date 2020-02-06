WEST FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange, at At 124 Bridge St., will continue the Winter Farmers Market on an altered schedule.

Starting Saturday, Feb. 8, the Market will meet on even dates on Saturdays; in essence, every other Saturday.

The hours will be the same, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to agreement with the post office, there will be more parking available next to the hall.

Vendors need to bring their products in before 10 a.m.

Anyone wishing to be a vendor should call Bonnie Clark at 778-1416. Child vendors are encouraged to participate at no fee.

There will be free coffee and tea, and board games. Please join us.

