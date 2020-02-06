WALDOBORO — Bringing it HOME will welcome the Great Thunder Chicken Drum to perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 17 Friendship Road, next to the Narrow Tavern.

The Great Thunder Chicken Drum is a teaching and healing “Drum” which welcomes children and adults to participate and learn. All are encouraged to bring rattles or hand drums.

Bringing it HOME: Honoring Ourselves & Mother Earth. Its mission is to create an awareness and deep feeling about the potential for healing, connection, and wholeness found in nature and community. The organization offers beautiful pieces of art, pottery, hand blown glass, copper garden art, plants, and other unique gifts. As well as a space in which to hang out and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee while reading books available on loan.

Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday; weather permitting, plus every other Saturday.

For more information, and for a listing of daily events and activities, check out the organization’s Facebook page, or call 975-1548.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: