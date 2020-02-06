HALLOWELL — The Harlow’s Annual Silent Art Auction will return Feb. 12-22 with proceeds directly supporting 2020 programming at the Gallery.

The auction will feature a variety of handmade fine art and craft that have been donated by local collectors, artists, and fine craftsmen.

Items up for bids include work by local artists Barb Loken, Judith Schuppien, Kay Morris, Erin Seegers Jewelry, Maple Lane Pottery, Brookes Smith Knitting, and more.

Bidding will be open Feb. 12-22, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and will close at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The gallery is located at 100 Water St. in Hallowell.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

