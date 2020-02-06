Two shows will open Saturday, Feb. 8, at River Arts, at 241 U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta. on Saturday afternoon, February 8 from 3 to 5 pm. The public is invited to join in the celebration and to meet the artists from 3 to 5 p.m.

With submissions from 100 artists, juror Winslow Myers selected examples of 74 artists in media ranging from painting, ceramic, photography, sculpture, fiber, chine colle, stained glass and pastel. Artists were free to choose pieces that best represented their own interests and styles in this “Artist’s Choice” show.

Artistic individuality is pronounced in an exhibition full of surprises with moments of high energy interspersed with the quietly sublime.

Myers is an artist and educator inspired by natural and industrial forms who works with abstraction and representation at the same time. With degrees from Princeton, Boston University and a Masters of Fine Art from Queens College, Myers has taught painting, drawing and art history in a number of schools and colleges including the Rhode Island School of Design.

A pop up show of “Love” will be in the West Gallery. River Arts’ members were invited to participate in this month long show rejoicing and expressing their interpretation of the theme of “Love.”

“Artists’ Choice” and “Love” will run until March 7.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

For more information, call 563-1507 or visit riverartsme.org.

